Pipeline problems: Stark County couple asked to demolish property on their own dime

Back in February, a Stark County couple received a letter from Dominion Energy that ordered them to remove their driveway.

The driveway has been on the property for more than 50 years.

Now, Dominion Energy has informed the couple that work needs to be conducted on the pipeline on their property. As a result, the family is being asked to remove their garage and barn.

Robert Merchant, owner of the property tells WKYC he's livid because Dominion Energy isn't offering a dime for the demolition project.

