Police: 27-year-old woman missing from Stark County

The Stark County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public help in locating a missing 27-year-old woman.

Christine Slinger, is described as a 5'6'' tall white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue tank top, and white tennis shoes.

The last known person to see Slinger, and person of interest in the case was interviewed Monday, August 21.

On August 22, New Philadelphia Police found the individual dead at a home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

