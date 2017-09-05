Police searching for missing elderly man in Massillon

(Photo: Perry Township Police Department)

PERRY TOWNSHIP - Authorities in Stark County are asking for your help in finding the whereabouts of Ernest Staley, 83, of Massillon. A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Perry Township Police Department statewide.

Staley has been missing since 1:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, when he left his residence on Colina Vista Street NW and failed to return.

The vehicle involved is a red 2016 Ford Escape, OH plate number GJH9179.

Note: This is not the actual vehicle. (Photo: Perry Township Police Department)

Staley is 5'11" tall, weighs 160lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities emphasize that Mr. Staley gets easily confused, has a history of strokes, and is need of medication.

Dial 911 if you see Ernest Staley or the vehicle.

