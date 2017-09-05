WKYC
Close

Police searching for missing elderly man in Massillon

WKYC 11:10 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

PERRY TOWNSHIP - Authorities in Stark County are asking for your help in finding the whereabouts of Ernest Staley, 83, of Massillon. A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Perry Township Police Department statewide. 

Staley has been missing since 1:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, when he left his residence on Colina Vista Street NW and failed to return. 

The vehicle involved is a red 2016 Ford Escape, OH plate number GJH9179. 

Staley is 5'11" tall, weighs 160lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities emphasize that Mr. Staley gets easily confused, has a history of strokes, and is need of medication. 

Dial 911 if you see Ernest Staley or the vehicle. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories