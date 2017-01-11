Sister of girl allegedly killed by parents in Chinese restaurant in care of Family Services

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, OHIO - The 6-year-old sister to Ashley Zhao, who was allegedly killed by her mother and found dead inside her parents' Chinese restaurant Tuesday, is currently under the care of Stark County Job and Family Services.

WKYC is choosing not to identify the 6-year-old girl.

Ashley Zhao, 5, was reported missing by her parents Monday night. It was initially believed she had wandered off from the family's restaurant, Ang's Asian Cuisine. On Tuesday, her body was found concealed inside the restaurant.

Ashley Zhao's mother, Mingming Chen, was arraigned in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday. She's charged with first-degree murder and felonious assault. Ashley's father, Liang Zhao, is charged with complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit felonious assault. Authorities believe Liang Zhao attempted to revive his daughter after Chen struck her on the head several times.

Bond was set at $5 million for both parents.

(© 2017 WKYC)