Stark County deputies investigate Lake High School threat

Stark County Sheriff (Photo: WKYC)

LAKE TOWNSHIP, OHIO - Stark County deputies are investigating a threat posted this morning in a Lake High School restroom. Deputies say there is no immediate risk to students or staff, however deputies continue to investigate.

Deputies were called to the school at 1025 Lake Center Street S.W. in Hartville, Ohio at 11:22 a.m. "...after an image of the message was shared on social media in an effort to induce panic," the deputies stated, in a news release.

Deputies added that the message did not threaten a specific individual and there is no credible evidence to support the threat.

School officials felt everyone was safe and did not issue a lockdown in response to the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information on this incident please contact them at (330) 430-3800

