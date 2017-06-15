Stark County murder victims remembered

(Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC)

EAST CANTON - A Stark County congregation gathered Thursday night to remember the victims of a shooting earlier this week in Lake Township.

Gene and Bobbi John were members at Mt. Tabor Methodist Church, in East Canton.

Family members who spoke at the vigil say, they were active in their church communities, and beloved by all.

The suspect in the case, George Brinkman, appeared in Parma Municipal Court on Thursday on aggravated murder charges from North Royalton, where he's accused of killing a mother and her two daughters.

The judge revealed that Brinkman slashed the mother's throat, and smothered the sisters.

During the hearing, he appeared to mouth "I'm sorry," toward the cameras. Bond was set at $75 million dollars, one of the biggest ever in our area.

