Stark County Sheriff investigating double homicide

LAKE TOWNSHIP, OH - The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide Monday evening.

Around 4:15 officials received a call from a family member who was unable to contact a couple all day.

Upon arriving at the 1300 block of Mt. Pleasant NW., authorities found two bodies.

The victims have been identified as 71-year-old, Rogell John II and his wife Roberta John, 64.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Stark County Sherriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

This incident remains under investigation, and not further information is available at this time.

