Stark County Sheriff's Office investigating double homicide, attempted suicide

BEACH CITY - Sheriff's Deputies in Stark County are investigating the death of two people, and the attempted suicide of the alleged suspect in Beach City.

Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call made from the 9100 Block of Dolphin Street on Thursday afternoon. When they arrived just before 5:00 p.m., they found two people dead. The victims have been identified as James Stockdale, 21, and his mother, Kathryn Stockdale, 54.

The alleged suspect, 25-year-old Jacob Stockdale, brother of James and son of Kathryn, suffered what deputies believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken by life flight to Cleveland's MetroHealth Medical Center.

A neighbor tells WKYC Channel 3's Carly Flynn Morgan that the Stockdale brothers were part of a band called 'The Stockdale Family Band,' along with their other brothers Calvin and Charles.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation and asks that anyone with information to call (330) 430-3800.

