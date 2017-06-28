Stark County Sheriff's Office investigating multiple car break-ins

(Photo: North Canton Police Dept.)

The Stark County Sheriff's Office are searching for multiple suspects in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in the northeastern part of the county.

Authorities believe a group of three or four individuals are responsible for the incidents.

The North Canton Police Department has received security footage of at least one suspect using a stolen credit card at a Circle-K.

(Photo: North Canton Police Dept.)

In addition, the Sheriff's Office has obtained footage of what appears to be the same man at a Canton Speedway.

(Photo: Stark County Sheriff's Office)

He is described as a white male with a short scruffy beard and a distinct vertical scare on the back of his head.

He was also driving a white, mid-to-late 90s model Ford Escort station wagon with a missing front driver's side hup cap.

(Photo: North Canton Police Dept.)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at (330) 430-3800.

Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors and remove all valuables from their vehicles.

