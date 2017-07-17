Stark County to distribute 75 kits of Narcan to 'at-risk' inmates upon release

CANTON - The Stark County Sheriff's Office has begun distributing Narcan to at-risk inmates upon their release from Stark County Jail.

The new initiative is part of a pilot project funded by the Ohio Department of Health to help identify persons at risk of overdosing. The program, administered by the Stark County Health Department, includes an in-depth interview and training on the use of Narcan upon release.

Approximately 75 Narcan kits will be distributed to the at-risk inmates identified upon release, and through a family training provided twice a month at the Jail. United Way of Stark County, Stark MHAR, and Davies Pharmacy all teamed up to help provide support for the Pilot Project.

Until now, Narcan was not provided and those released were encouraged to contact a Project DAWN site for further assistance.

