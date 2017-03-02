Two males, cat found dead in Perry Township home

(Photo: WKYC)

Authorities in Perry Township responded to the 100 block of Mt. Marie NW for a wellness check Thursday, around 9:35 a.m.

Police were sent to the home after a local resident noticed mail piling up outside the home, and noted that the residents of the home hadn't been seen in weeks.

After unsuccessful attempts to get the occupants to open the home, police entered the open.

Upon entering, police found two deceased males, and a deceased cat.

The bodies were taken to The Stark County Coroner's Office for autopsies.

According to police, no signs of foul play are suspected at this time.

The Perry Township Police is actively investigating this case, any information should be relayed to the detective bureau at 330.477.4074

