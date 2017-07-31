Uniontown officer to be released from hospital after shooting

UNIONTOWN - After spending nearly three weeks in a hospital, a Uniontown Police officer is scheduled to head home.

Officer David White is expected to be released Monday around 11:15 a.m.

White was shot four times while responding to a domestic call July 9. The suspect, identified as Ryan Probst, 28, was shot and killed when officers returned fire.

White has served the Uniontown Police Department since 2002 and is a 25-year veteran of the force. He has a wife and four children.

The incident was the first time a Uniontown officer was shot in the line of duty.

© 2017 WKYC-TV