Uniontown police officer shot; suspect killed

Deputies respond to call for police officer shot in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Ohio -- A Uniontown police officer was shot late Sunday night while responding to a domestic violence call.

The Uniontown Police Department confirms a man at a home on Lela Avenue NW fired at officers, hitting one of them four times.

The suspect was shot and killed when officers returned fire.

The Uniontown officer was taken to the hospital. His name and condition have not been released.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and BCI are investigating.

The Uniontown Police Chief posted a message on Facebook asking for prayers for the injured officer and his family.

