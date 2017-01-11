Vigil for child allegedly killed by mom draws hundreds in Jackson Township

(Photo: Hilary Golston, WKYC)

JACKSON TOWNSHIP - Wednesday night in Jackson Township was about love.

Love for Ashley Zhao, 5, found dead in her parents’ restaurant Ang’s Asian Cuisine, but also her older sister.



We know the older child is safely with family services, but this ordeal has meant she's not just lost a sibling, but also parents --- implicated in their own daughter's death.



The 7 p.m. vigil organized by the ‘Unforgivens,’ a Canton group that supports children with autism and other disabilities, drew hundreds.



The vigil came on the heels of new information about the case, including revelations neither parent had prior felony charges and mom Mingming Chen, is not a U.S. citizen.



The Stark County coroner also said an autopsy was underway for Ashley this afternoon.



The results will be passed on to investigators, but it could be weeks before we have the full story.



Today, investigators revealed Ashley was tucked in a place “you wouldn't look.”



While the parents appeared to live in isolation, didn’t have a TV, and seemed to keep Ashley mostly in the restaurant, there was no outward indication to anyone that her parents might be dangerous.



The brief vigil service included prayer and song.



Several remained for hours looking over a growing memorial full of bears, pictures, and flowers for a small child that authorities say was brutally killed.

WKYC Channel 3's Hilary Golston was at the vigil and interviewed several of the mourners for Ashley Zhao on Facebook Live. You can watch her reports below:

(© 2017 WKYC)