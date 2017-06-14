Vigil for woman killed by George Brinkman in North Canton planned for Wednesday night

STOW - A candlelight vigil for Roberta John, who was killed inside her Lake Township home last weekend, has been planned for Wednesday night.

The vigil is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at Stow-Monroe Falls High School, according to a Facebook event.

John and her husband, Rogell, were found dead inside their Mt. Pleasant NW home Monday.

George Brinkman, an employee and family friend, has been charged with murder for the couple's deaths.

Authorities say Brinkman worked for the Johns and dated their daughter at one point. He also watched the couple's home when they were on vacation.

George is also a suspect in the killings of a North Royalton woman and her two daughters.

Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her daughters, Kylie Pifer, 18, and Taylor Pifer, 21, were found dead inside their Ridge Road home in North Royalton Sunday.

Though Brinkman is considered a suspect in their deaths, he has not yet been formally charged.

A vigil in memory of the Pifers and Taylor is also scheduled for Wednesday night, at North Royalton High School at 8:30 p.m.

