Woman dies in Stark County Christmas crash

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A 76-year-old Minerva woman was killed in a Christmas crash in Stark County.

It happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Route 18 (Union Avenue) at Freed Street.

The Ohio Highway Patrol said a 2015 Ford Fusion was trying to turn left when it was struck by a 2003 Buick Regal.

Beverly Fry, who was a passenger in the Fusion, was taken to the Aultman Hospital where she later died.

Neither driver -- ages 79 and 80 -- was hurt.

Everybody involved was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol is not suspected in the crash.

