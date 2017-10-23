Worker killed during Stark County gas leak

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP - One man was killed during an industrial accident as a result of a gas leak Monday morning.

According to the Stark County Sheriff's Office, Wesley J. Johnson, 60, was found dead at the scene of a gas leak and explosion at the 8400 block of Beth Avenue SW just after 10 a.m. Johnson was an employee of TransCanada.

Authorities say Johnson was working on equipment when the accident occurred.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene as people were evacuated from the area. Those people have been given permission to return to the area and the gas was turned off.

The cause of the gas leak remains under investigation.

