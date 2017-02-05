Stipe Miocic greets fans at I-X Center

Stipe Miocic (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

Many of those attending the Home and Garden Show at the I-X Center Sunday got a chance to meet a real winner.

Mixed Martial Arts Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic drew fans to the Nature Stone booth where he signed autographs and took pictures with fans. He also talked about what's next for him.

Miocic, who grew up in Euclid, dispatched UFC veteran Andre Arlovski and then demanded a shot at the heavyweight championship. He ended up knocking out Fabricio Werdum in front of 45,000 fans in Curitiba, Brazil last May..

Four months later, Miocic successfully defended the championship with a first-round knockout win over veteran challenger Alistair Overeem to the delight of nearly 20,000 fans packed inside Quicken Loans Arena in his first home fight in six years.

Miocic played baseball, football and wrestled while at Eastlake North High School and received interest from Major League Baseball teams during his collegiate years at Cleveland State University and Trevecca Nazarene University.

