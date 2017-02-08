Stipe Miocic to defend UFC title vs. Junior Dos Santos on May 13

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is set to defend his title against Junior Dos Santos at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, on May 11. (Photo: John David Mercer, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The wait is almost over for UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

After a six-month break since his last fight, the Cleveland-based mixed martial artist will defend his championship against the No. 4 ranked heavyweight contender in the world, Junior Dos Santos, on Saturday, May 13, at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

It will be a chance at redemption of sorts for Miocic, who last lost on December 13, 2014, in a five-round slugfest against Dos Santos at UFC Fight Night: Dos Santos vs. Miocic in Phoenix, Arizona.

Although Miocic landed fewer strikes in the losing effort, he was the more accurate of the two fighters and held control for almost twice as long as Dos Santos, who earned the unanimous decision victory from the judges.

Miocic landed 102 of his 206 strikes, 89 of which were considered significant, according to FightMetric, while Dos Santos connected on 140 of his attempts.

After dispatching of UFC veteran Andre Arlovski last January, Miocic demanded a shot at the heavyweight championship, and when given that chance, he made good by knocking out Fabricio Werdum in front of 45,000 fans in Curitiba, Brazil.

Then, four months later, Miocic successfully defended the heavyweight championship with a first-round knockout win over veteran challenger Alistair Overeem in front of nearly 20,000 fans packed inside Quicken Loans Arena in his first home fight in six years.

Miocic won the UFC championship after delivering a right hand to Werdum’s jaw in the main event of UFC 198 last May.

The former champion was chasing Miocic around the outer rim of The Octagon, and left his chin exposed. Despite backing away from Werdum’s pursuit, Miocic threw a powerful right hand that floored the champion.

Miocic added three shots to the downed Werdum before referee Dan Miragliotta jumped in-between the fighters to end the bout at 2:14 of the first round.

In his first title defense in the main event of UFC 203 last September, Miocic faced a difficult challenge from world-champion kickboxer Alistair Overeem, who had been a champion in every other mixed martial arts organization he ever fought in outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Early in the first round, Miocic was pursuing Overeem when he got caught with a punch to the jaw and fell backwards. Overeem immediately jumped at the opportunity and put Miocic into a guillotine choke, but the champion kept his feet on the mat and circled his way out of the submission.

Then, later in the bout, Overeem attempted to throw a right leg kick when Miocic checked it and sent the challenger to the mat. After the takedown, Overeem pulled guard, but Miocic was not to be denied. Miocic landed a pair of right-handed hammer fists before throwing a left-right combination to Overeem’s face.

Following another left hand, Miocic landed four straight rights to Overeem’s jaw, knocking out the challenger and forcing the referee’s stoppage with just 33 seconds left in the first round.

