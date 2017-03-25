Stolen military Humvee found in Trumbull County garage

Humvee similar to one stolen (Photo: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OHIO - The military Humvee stolen from the Ohio National Guard Armory in Stow was found in the garage of a vacant house in Trumbull County.

Troopers say that tips from the public led troopers to the discovery. (The photo shown is not the actual stolen Humvee but one that is similar)

Troopers went to the Armory about 3:30 p.m. March 22 and discovered the suspect(s) cut through a chain link fence and made entry into a secured area where the Humvee was stored.

The Humvee was locked at the time of the theft, but the suspect(s) disabled the locking mechanism and drove the vehicle off the premises, according to troopers.

Late Friday, troopers filed and executed a search warrant at a vacant residence in Trumbull County and say that the Humvee was found in the garage during the search.

Troopers say the investigation into the theft continues. More information will be released as it becomes available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV