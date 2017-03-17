Strongsville Police release pursuit video of Roy Evans Jr.

Roy Evans Jr. (Photo: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

New video released Friday by the Strongsville Police Department shows the moments before Roy Evans Jr., 38, of Lorain and a father of three, was shot and killed by an officer with the department last week.

The officer's name has not been released and he remains on paid administrative leave.

Video released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol earlier in the week showed the 14-minute chase down I-71 South that ended in Medina County when officers threw down spike strips and Evans was killed.

At least two gunshots could be heard in the OSHP audio.

Though the Strongsville video contained that too, it has a closer vantage point on the situation.

Two cruisers can be seen "boxing in" Evans' van. The driver then appears to apply the gas in an apparent attempt to escape.

At least two officers are then seen rushing towards the driver's door as the bullets are discharged at close range.

No weapon was ever found in Evans' vehicle. An earlier report reveals he may have been reaching for a cigarette.

Records also reveal he had an extensive criminal background and recently served time for a felonious assault.



