1 dead, 1 injured in Akron shooting

The Summit County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead, and another injured in Akron.

Crews responded to West Thorton and Laurel around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a 17-year-old male, shot several times.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another teen, a 19-year-old, was also shot in the leg.

No further information is available at this time.

