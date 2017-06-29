2 women killed in Green car crash

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GREEN, OHIO - Two women were killed when their vehicle went off the road and struck a tree Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a 2015 Mazda driven by a 75-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Boettler Road.

The driver lost control of the car, which went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver and passenger, a 73-year-old Green woman, were taken to local hospitals. Both succumbed to their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The victims' identified have not been revealed.

