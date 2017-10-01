WKYC
26-year-old man found stabbed to death in Twinsburg

WKYC 2:44 PM. EDT October 01, 2017

Twinsburg Police are investigating the fatal stabbing a 26-year-old Sunday.

According to reports, officials responded to 1032 Darrow Road for a call of a 26-year-old man with a stab wound.

Upon arrival, officials found the man deceased. 

His identity is not being released at this time. 

A suspect is in custody, charges are expected to be filed Monday. 

This is an ongoing investigation, check back with WKYC for more details as they become available. 

 

