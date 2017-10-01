26-year-old man found stabbed to death in Twinsburg

Twinsburg Police are investigating the fatal stabbing a 26-year-old Sunday.
According to reports, officials responded to 1032 Darrow Road for a call of a 26-year-old man with a stab wound.
Upon arrival, officials found the man deceased.
His identity is not being released at this time.
A suspect is in custody, charges are expected to be filed Monday.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back with WKYC for more details as they become available.
