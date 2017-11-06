30,000 volt power lines knocked down in Twinsburg storms

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

TWINSBURG, Ohio -- Sunday’s storms packed a punch, hitting the Twinsburg area particularly hard.

A pole with 30,000 volt power lines was knocked down on Liberty Road near Irena Lane, causing road closures in the area.

Officials say the electricity from these lines can arc 60 feet, creating a potentially deadly situation.

Schools in the city are closed Monday, and Twinsburg was hit by the most power outages in all of Northeast Ohio.

Power could be out for days, too, with FirstEnergy estimating electricity will be restored by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Our crews witnessed notable damage throughout Twinsburg -- including a home that was hit by a large, fallen tree.

