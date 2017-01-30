75-year-old killed in Summit County crash

police lights (Photo: WKYC)

GREEN, OHIO - A 75-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in the city of Green over the weekend.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the 4000 block of Mayfair Road.

The driver's Chevrolet Silverado traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, a Louisville, Ohio man whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

