GREEN, Ohio -- All lanes of I-77 North are closed near Arlington Road in southern Summit County due to an overturned truck that caught fire.

The closure went into effect around 6:20 a.m. Friday.

Delays are heavy approaching the area.

It’s unknown if anybody was hurt in the crash.

