8-year-old drowns in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TWP. - An 8-year-old boy is dead after drowning in Springfield Township Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say they were informed of the boy's disappearence around 5:30 P.M. after a call from his mother. The two were attending a family gathering at Springfield Lake and she had last seen him about 45 minutes prior.

Dive team members from the Coventry, Green, and Springfield fire depts. executed a search of the area. They later found the boy unresponsive about 30 feet from the shore in four feet of water. He was later pronounced deceased at Akron Children's Hospital.

Officials are not releasing the boy's name at this time.

