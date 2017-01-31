9 victims in alleged Camp Y-Noah field trip crime

Sheriff. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLINTON, Ohio -- A school field trip chaperone is facing several charges in an alleged incident that involves nine victims at Camp Y-Noah.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said they began investigating the case after receiving information from the principal of Midview East Intermediate School in Grafton.

40-year-old Scott Wuensch is accused of purposely exposing himself, videotaping a simulated sex act and making offensive gestures toward minors that were attending the field trip.

While the alleged incident took place in September, Sheriff's Inspector Bill Holland said a parent informed the school's principal about the incident last week.

Superintendent Dr. Bruce Willingham tells Channel 3 News that parents can volunteer to be chaperones and complete a background check before attending field trips and events.

Charges were announced Tuesday against Wuensch, of Grafton, including public indecency, disorderly conduct and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The alleged incident happened in September 2016.

Camp Y-Noah is located in southern Summit County.

(© 2017 WKYC)