Akron | Fire near 'Rubber Bowl' stadium

The City of Akron Division of Fire is responded to an overhead garage fire.
The fire broke out, Monday, near the old Akron University football stadium around 4:45 p.m..
According to crews, the fire is under control and no injuries are reported at this time.
The cause of the blaze is still unknown and remains under investigation.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
