Akron man charged with stabbing woman to death in Cuyahoga Falls

File photo

Police have arrested a man whom they believe stabbed a woman to death last Saturday in Cuyahoga Falls.

Marcus Coker, 35, is accused of killing 27-year-old Ashley Williams of Akron, who was found dead in a Howe Ave. apartment on Sept. 23 after she had been reported missing.

Coker is currently in custody at the Summit County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Stow Municipal Court on Monday at 10 a.m.

