Akron man pleads guilty to killing man during argument

Darien Mingo (Photo: Summit County Prosecutor)

AKRON - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirns that Darien Mingo, 23, of Akron, pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting death of Erick Hunt Sr., 47.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification.

Walsh stated that, on Dec. 19, 2015, Hunt Sr. met Mingo at an apartment on West Long Street in Akron. An argument broke out and Mingo shot Hunt four times, once in the back. Hunt died at the scene, Walsh confirmed.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek-Oldfield is scheduled to sentence Mingo at 11 a.m. March 10.

