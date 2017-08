(Photo: City of Akron)

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has requested and received and the resignation of Police Chief James Nice Sunday afternoon.

Kenneth Ball has been appointed as the provisional Chief of Police.

Horrigan will hold a press conference to provide more details, Monday at 12:30 p.m.

The press conference will take place at the Akron Police Department Roll Call room.

© 2017 WKYC-TV