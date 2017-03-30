Bath Police: Man dangling condoms in front of girls

BATH, OHIO - Bath Police have issued a warning via their Facebook page to be aware of a man engaging in bizarre behavior at Barnes and Noble.

According to police, the man sits across from girls inside the Barnes and Noble bookstore. Once he has their attention, he dangles a condom in front of them.

Police say a girl reported an incident to her parents, who informed police. The girl said she was working on homework when the man sat down in a chair across from her, smiled and pulled a condom out of his wallet. The girl said she was frightened and quickly left the store.

The most recent reported incident involving the man occurred Wednesday.

The man is described as being thin, in his late 50s to mid 60s with white hair. He's been seen wearing a tan barn coat, faded blue jeans and brown boat shoes. He may also wear glasses.

Police say anyone who notices the man engaging in similar behavior should notify the store manager.

