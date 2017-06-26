WKYC
Canton man wanted for rape,domestic violence,kidnapping, and child endangerment

WKYC 5:32 PM. EDT June 26, 2017

The Akron Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man who kidnapped his ex-wife and their three children Wednesday. 

34-year-old, Dontrell Johnson picked all four victims up from a park in East Canton and took them to an address in the 300 block of Talbot Ave. 

The ex-wife, a 28-year-old woman was locked inside the basement of the home, where Johnson ripped off her clothes and attempted to sexually assault her. 

The pairs 8-year-old daughter, and two sons ages seven and four, were all kept inside the home and not permitted to leave. 

The seven-year-old was punched in the face after asking for food.

Johnson is facing charges of abduction, kidnapping, domestic violence, and child endangering.

He is described as a 5'6'', 130 pound, African American male.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Akron Police at 330-375-2490.

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


