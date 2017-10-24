WKYC
Child struck, killed by car outside St. Francis deSales School

WKYC 11:39 AM. EDT October 24, 2017

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP - A child was struck and killed by a car outside St. Francis deSales School Monday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a 5-year-old boy from Green was struck in the school drop-off zone around 8:23 a.m. 

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities say speed, alcohol and drug use do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

