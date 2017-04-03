Children hurt in 'serious' Summit County crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A 22-year-old Akron man was arrested following a crash in which two children were hurt late Monday.

Investigators say Michael Hicks was behind the wheel of a 2008 Toyota when he failed to stop at a stop sign on Killian Road around 11:30 p.m.

His vehicle then collided with a 2010 Honda, which was making a right turn from Killian to Pressler Road in southern Summit County.

The Honda's driver, a 27-year-old Uniontown woman, was traveling with her two children ages 5 and 7. While all three were hurt in the crash, authorities say the 5-year-old child sustained "serious injuries" with a broken leg and face laceration.

Hicks was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, but was later released into police custody where he was booked in the Summit County Jail on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Authorities suspect Hicks was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the crash. A warrant was obtained for a sample of his blood.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

