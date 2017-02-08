Community shows support after Akron store owner receives threats over storefront display

A local storefront window in Akron is turning a lot of heads – and has resulted in threatening messages targeting the business owner.

Bob Ferguson has been repairing shoes for decades – and has been making political statements for just as long using his storefront window at his Highland Square shop. But there’s something different about this one.

“We at the moment have the statue of liberty with a brown bag,” said Ferguson. “In a moment of being ashamed as far as our country no longer welcoming people into our nation.”

The statement against President Donald Trump’s immigration/refugee policy changes has attracted a series of complaints.

It began with a three-page note in front of his shop calling for a boycott of the store and using vulgar remarks.

He also received messages on his store phone, laced with profanity.

When he answered one caller, his responded with a loud raspberry over the phone.

While Ferguson said he didn’t take the call seriously -- he did note that one caller threatened to burn his shop down.

Ferguson said he now understands what “viral” means after his Facebook post was shared hundreds of times.

It appears the amount of support he’s received has outweighed the complaints.

Dozens of local residents stood outside the Highland Square shop Wednesday evening to show their support for Ferguson and free speech.

One man, carrying a Trump campaign sign, stood on the other side of West Market St. to show his support for the president.

Ultimately, it appeared both sides wanted to express their support for free speech.

“It’s nice to know that over the two decades and better that they’ve never really had issue and if they have we’ve always talked about it as opposed to shaking fists at each other.”

Despite the threatening messages, Ferguson said he’ll continue use his storefront window to encourage healthy dialogue in the community.

“We’ll probably do St. Patrick’s Day next month, unless some other flavor of the month comes by.”

