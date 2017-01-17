Copley Road Little Caesars Pizza in Akron robbed Monday

Akron Police car.

AKRON - Just after noon Monday, police say the Little Caesars Pizza at 1260 Copley Road was robbed.

The suspect entered the store and told the employee to give him all of the money in the cash register.

The employee opened the cash register and gave the suspect all of the money, which totalled $40.

The suspect then ran from the store and got into a car parked on Roslyn Street and drove off.

Police say the suspect is black, about 30 years old, stands 5’08” – 5’09” tall, weighs about 155 pounds, has a thin mustache and was wearing a black hat, black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police.

