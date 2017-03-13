WKYC
Copley teen makes snow before winter storm hits

Amani Abraham, WKYC 3:23 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

You may have heard of the phrase: "The grass is always greener on the other side."

At one Copley home, that saying comes to life.

Ramon Padro, a 17year-old Revere High School student, asked for a snow making machine for Christmas about three years ago. Since then, he's been making the white stuff.

His latest job: creating a layer of snow just days before an expected snowstorm hits Northeast Ohio.

Why? The teen's mother shares the story with us tonight at 6 on Channel 3 News.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


