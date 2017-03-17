Double shooting in Copley claims life of one man, hospitalizes other

COPLEY - Police in Copley are investigating a double shooting involving a pair of men that took the life of one of them on Friday.
Investigators believe an argument broke out between the men at a home on the 1300 block of Lakeland Avenue. A woman who apparently knew both men lived at the house.
Officers believe that both men were armed and shot each other.
One man died, the other was taken to a local hospital.
According to Copley Police Chief Michael Mier, no other information is being released this evening but more details are expected to come out in a press release on Saturday.
