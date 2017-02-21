Texas man found in Ohio, met someone online

The mystery has been solved surrounding the Falls City man who was found safe last week after he had been missing for ten days.

Police in Ohio said they safely located Lee Arms, the father of three, whose mysterious disappearance from the San Antonio area spurred more than a week of searching by his family and volunteers.

Police told the Akron Beacon Journal that a tip led them to the 44-year-old in a community near Bath Township, Ohio.

“He wanted to escape his life out there and his situation,” Bath Township Police Chief Michael McNeely told the newspaper Monday.

Police said Arms ended up in Ohio after meeting someone online.

Ohio police notified his family in Texas but declined to release further details because Arms wasn't charged with a crime.

Arms vanished from the Falls City area on February 5.

After he didn't show up for work, his car was found still running and abandoned with its lights flashing, with his wallet and other belongings still at the scene.

(© 2017 KENS)