First responders honored during dedication ceremony at Green Veterans Park

GREEN - “No matter what it takes, when America calls, America answers.”

Retired Fire Lt. Pete Deevers was among more than 100 people who attended a dedication ceremony in Green to unveil the city’s First Responders Monument at Green Veterans Park. The significance of Monday's dedication ceremony was not only to remember the victims and first responders of the 9/11 attacks 16 years ago, but also those who continue to protect their country.

“We do these sorts of things because we love it,” said Deevers. “We love to help people. That’s what we do.”

Deevers had returned back from Houston, Texas last week after spending nearly two weeks working with Ohio Task Force 1 in recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

Fire Medic Jason Wells and Captain Josh Compton were also deployed to Houston on the eve of Hurricane Harvey.

“Very surreal. It’s something that you see on TV, you think you understand,” said Wells. “A lot of devastation.”

Compton, a rookie on the force during the 9/11 attack, said it was in those moments he immediately knew he wanted to begin training to help those in need in some of the most crucial moments.

“I became one of those guys and got on Ohio Task Force 1,” said Compton. “Now I get to be one of those guys that when disaster hits, hopefully I can go out there and help.”

Deevers, Wells, and Compton stood alongside their partners Monday afternoon as the city of Green dedicated its new First Responder’s Monument.

The @cityofgreen officially dedicating its First Responders Monument today at Green Veterans Memorial Park. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/3kh2zv4OR7 — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) September 11, 2017

It was also an emotional event for Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor who shared her personal connection with the first responders standing behind her at the podium.

“You may personally be standing there, and I don’t know who you are, but twice you showed up to my house and you saved my son from an overdose,” said Taylor.

The dedication ceremony marks the completion of the final phase of the Green Veterans Park.

