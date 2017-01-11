Former Green Little League president charged for money laundering

GREEN, OHIO - A former president to Green's Little League program has been arrested for stealing thousands from the league's funds.
Timothy C. McCloud, 46, of Green, is accused of co-mingling personal funds with Little League funds for personal gain.
The Summit County Sheriff's Office received information last August on $10,000 missing from the Little League bank account. Investigation revealed McCloud used more than $27,000 in Little League funds illegally.
McCloud is charged with theft and money laundering.
