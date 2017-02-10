Former Summit County councilwoman guilty of taking bribes

U.S. District Court in Akron (Photo: Kimberly Wendel, WKYC)

AKRON, OHIO - A former Summit County councilwoman was convicted of taking cash bribes in exchange for trying to influence court proceedings and investigations, according to U.S. Attorney Carole S. Rendon and FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony.

After a week-long trial, a jury found Tamela Lee, 58, of Akron, guilty on all six counts: conspiracy to commit honest services mail and wire fraud, honest services mail fraud, Hobbs Act conspiracy, violating the Hobbs Act, obstruction of justice and making false statements to law enforcement.

Investigators say Tamala Lee would do things like talk to a judge for someone and in turn expect payment.

Sometimes Lee would allegedly shake down merchants for $20 dollars here, $40 dollars there. She sometimes would even drop into gas stations and ask for a pack of cigarettes.

She will be sentenced May 26.

In a news release, Rendon said “This is a public official who used her office to line her pockets and fill her bank account. She violated the public’s trust and will now have to answer for her actions.”

According to Rendon, Lee solicited and accepted things from Omar Abdelqader, including money, loans, campaign contributions, home improvements, home maintenance and consumer goods.

These were provided directly by Omar Abdelqader, or through Bi-Rite, according to court documents and testimony.

According to Rendon, in return, Lee performed and promised to perform official acts for Omar Abdelqader and other businesses in Akron for which he served as a conduit to Lee.

These actions included helping Omar Abdelqader and his designees navigate government bureaucracy, achieve favorable outcomes in judicial and administrative proceedings and obtain streamlined access to information, according to court documents and testimony.

Omar Abdelqader was affiliated with several convenience stores and other businesses in the Akron area, including the Bi-Rite on Diagonal Road. Abdelrahman. Abdelqader is his brother and Samir Abdelqader is his nephew, according to court documents.

On June 8, 2014, Omar and Samir Abdelqader discussed Samir obtaining a bond regarding criminal charges he was facing. About 40 minutes later, Omar and Lee discussed the councilwoman emailing or calling the judge. On June 12, Lee called Judge 2’s chambers several times. The next day Lee asked Omar for money, and he directed her to the Bi-Rite to collect the money, according to court documents and testimony.

On June 14, 2014, Lee sent a text message to Omar informing him that the judge and bailiff returned her call. She then sent a text message to Omar stating: “I am going to bed, I am angry and frustrated and broke…bye,” according to according to court documents and testimony.

Later that day, Omar instructed Lee to send her daughter to the Bi-Rite to pick up cash. Three days later, Lee spoke to Judge 2 and told the judge she was related to Samir Abdelqader, according to court documents and testimony.

Omar Abdelqader, of North Canton, Abdelrahman Abdelqader, of Canton, and Samir Abdelqader, of Fairlawn, have pleaded guilty to crimes related to this case.

