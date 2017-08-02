Grand jury indicts woman for striking, killing 2 teens in Coventry Township

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP - A grand jury has indicted the woman who was behind the wheel when a group of teens were struck while walking along a Coventry Township road in May.

Two teens were killed and a third suffered serious injuries.

Natasha Boggs, 24, of New Franklin, was indicted on several charges Wednesday, including:

• Two Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter

• Two Counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

• One Count of Tampering with Evidence

• One Count of Vehicular Assault

• Two Counts of Vehicular Homicide

• One Count of Negligent Assault degree

• One Count of Marked Lanes Violation

• One Count of Texting While Driving

Boggs was driving on S. Main Street May 28 when she allegedly drove over the marked lane, striking 14-year-olds Taylor Galloway and Amber Thoma. Galloway was pronounced dead at the scene. Thoma died at the hospital. A 15-year-old suffered serious injuries and a fourth teen was unharmed.

Boggs is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 9.

