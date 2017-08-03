Grand jury will not indict Hudson officer in fatal shooting of CWRU student

A Grand jury ruled Thursday that the Hudson officer that fatally shot a Case Western Reserve University student will not face charges.

Officer Ryan Doran fatally shot 26-year-old Saif Alameri in a wooded area near the Ohio Turnpike on December 4.

According to reports, Alameri sideswiped a car and then flipped his own and then fled the scene.

Hudson Police were called to search for Alameri.

A chase and a struggle took place, during which, Alameri was shot a total of five times.

The Medical examiners office says that he was shot in the dead, and died at the scene. He was not armed.

Ryan Doran who joined the police department in August of 2004.

He was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

© 2017 WKYC-TV