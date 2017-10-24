Head-on collision kills one, injures two others in Summit County

Ohio State Highway Patrol (Photo: WKYC)

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH - One person is dead and two others are injured after a fatal crash in Bath Township, Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, a 2015 Dodge Ram van and a 2008 Acura collided head-on near N. Cleveland Massilon Road around 1: 20 p.m.

Officials say the Dodge Ram driven by 23-year-old Juan Chavez, drifted left of center into the path of the Acura.

Chavez was transported to Akron general with incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Acura, 46-year-old Elizabeth Frost was transported to Akron General with serious injures.

Her passenger, Jennifer Patton was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash.

According to Bath Township Police and Fire alcohol and drugs do not seem to be factors in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation, check back with WKYC for more details as they become available.

