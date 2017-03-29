HS students face consequences of distracted driving using simulator

BARBERTON - There has been discussion over the dangers of distracted driving, but a group local high schools had the chance to put it to the test Wednesday afternoon.

“No officer wants to make a notification to a parent that their child is dead,” said Barberton police officer Marty Eberhart.

Eberhart, a graduate of Barberton High School and one of the school’s resource officers, wanted students to get behind a wheel under a safe environment – while tackling some of the distracted elements drivers may face every day.

Whether it’s talking to your friends or making a quick phone call, it was clear to see that both young and experienced drivers had difficulty keeping their eyes on the road when faced with the Distracted Driving Simulator.

“For teenagers,” said Eberhart. “It’s the number one cause of accidents.”

The simulator required students to text and drive – and to listen to directions from their friend in the passenger seat. The combination forced students to take their eyes off the road, simulating how the distracting elements can cause serious accidents.

“I had to text ‘hello’ to my sister or girlfriend or whoever was in the car with me,” said Kobie Booker. “I hit a deer.”

Some students were faced with a crash or a speeding ticket after experiencing the Distracted Driving Simulator inside the school's gymnasium. It took just a few short minutes for students to notice the dangers of distracted driving.

“It can wait,” said Lauren Staats. “Anything can wait. That Snapchat can wait. Your texts can wait. It can wait.”

Students who participated also signed a pledge to not text and drive, which will be displayed inside the high school.

After a trip driving while distracted, students connected with a local AAA team member to receive a free membership and vehicle inspection before heading out on the road. More than 80 vehicles were inspected at the high school.

