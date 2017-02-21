Hudson man accused of raping elderly Summit County woman

Raymond Gates (Photo: FBI photo)

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Raymond Gates, according to a news release.

Gates is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Summit County Sheriff’s Department for rape.

The release states that Gates is accused of raping an elderly woman in the area of her home in Northfield Center in Summit County. A warrant was issued for Gates on Feb. 10.

Gates, 42, stands about 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

His last known address was in Hudson, Ohio.

If you have any information in reference to Raymond Gates, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411)

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.





